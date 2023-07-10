EN RU
Manchester United want a very large sum for Harry Maguire

Manchester United want a very large sum for Harry Maguire

Football news Today, 15:15
Manchester United want a very large sum for Harry Maguire

According to Manchester Evening News, "Manchester United" wants to sell defender Harry Maguire, but they value him at a very high price.

The English club is reportedly demanding €58 million for the player. "West Ham" has shown interest in the player, but the London club is not willing to pay such a sum. Manchester United hopes to offload the 30-year-old Englishman as his salary amounts to €11.5 million per year.

Maguire has been playing for Manchester United since 2019 when he joined the club from "Leicester City" for a transfer fee of €87 million. He has played a total of 175 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. With Manchester United, Maguire won the English League Cup in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025 with the option to extend for an additional year. Prior to his time at Manchester United, he played for "Sheffield United," "Hull City," and "Leicester City."

Since 2017, Maguire has been playing for the English national team. He has played a total of 57 matches for the national team, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

