Manchester United to pay €85m for 20-year-old Serie A striker

Football news Today, 16:40
Manchester United to pay €85m for 20-year-old Serie A striker

Forward Rasmus Højbjerg from Atalanta and the Danish national team is close to joining Manchester United, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the source, the English club has agreed on a transfer deal for the player, with a fee of 75 million euros, and potential additional bonuses of 10 million euros. Initially, the Italian club demanded 90 million euros, but later agreed to lower their demands. In the near future, Højbjerg will undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, the Dane will sign a contract with Manchester United, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

It was previously reported that Paris Saint-Germain was also interested in acquiring Højbjerg and had offered 50 million euros for the player.

Højbjerg, the 20-year-old forward, has been playing for Atalanta since 2022, having joined the Italian club from Austrian side Sturm Graz. The transfer fee was 17.2 million euros. He has played 34 matches for Atalanta in various competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2027. Previously, Højbjerg also played for Copenhagen.

Since 2022, Højbjerg has been representing the Danish national team, playing six matches, scoring six goals, and receiving two yellow cards.

