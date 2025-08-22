Manchester United targets Senne Lammens from Antwerp

Negotiations are ongoing.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on his social network X, Manchester United is finalizing the signing of 23-year-old Belgian Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

It is reported that personal terms between the parties have already been agreed upon, and now it's up to Antwerp, who want a fair price for their keeper. Talks between the clubs are now in the final stages.

It is highly likely that Lammens is being considered by the Manchester United coaching staff as a replacement for the departing André Onana.

Last season, Lammens made 44 appearances for the club, keeping 10 clean sheets. His current contract with the Belgian side runs until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 9 million euros.

Reminder: Manchester United still hopes to sell Onana this summer