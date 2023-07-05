EN RU
Main News Manchester United set to increase offer for Inter goalkeeper

Football news Today, 13:55
Manchester United set to increase offer for Inter goalkeeper

Manchester United is reportedly making efforts to acquire Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan, according to ESPN.

According to the source, the English club is prepared to increase their transfer offer for the goalkeeper to €46 million plus bonuses. However, Inter Milan is seeking around €59 million for the player. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that Inter is willing to lower the price.

Previously, it was reported that Onana has also attracted interest from Chelsea and several clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The 27-year-old Onana is a product of Barcelona's youth academy. He joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2022 from Ajax on a free transfer. In the previous season, Onana played 41 matches in all competitions for the Italian club, conceding 36 goals and receiving four yellow cards. His contract with Inter is valid until the summer of 2027.

Recalling that Manchester United finished in third place in the English Premier League table last season. Thus, the English club earned the right to participate in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
