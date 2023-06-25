Manchester United refuse to sign Chelsea midfielder
Photo: Mason Mount's Instagram/Author Unknown
The Times reports that midfielder Mason Mount will not be moving to Manchester United from Chelsea.
According to the source, Manchester United has withdrawn from the race for the player after Chelsea refused to sell him for 55 million euros. Chelsea is holding out for a fee of at least 65 million euros for the player, despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2024.
In the current season, the 24-year-old Mount has played 35 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring three goals and providing six assists.
