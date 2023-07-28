Manchester United raise price for Harry Maguire

"Manchester United" has increased the asking price for defender Harry Maguire, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the English club considers the player an important part of the first-team squad and, as a result, wants to receive no less than 47 million euros for him. "West Ham" is the main contender for Maguire, but the London club is not willing to pay more than 23 million euros. Another issue is the player's high salary, as he earns around 10 million euros per year.

Harry Maguire, aged 30, has been playing for "Manchester United" since the summer of 2019. He transferred to the club from "Leicester City" for a fee of 87 million euros. He has played a total of 175 matches in all competitions for the Manchester-based club, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. With "Manchester United," Maguire won the EFL Cup in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025, with an option for a one-year extension.

Since 2017, Maguire has been representing the England national team, where he has played 57 matches, scoring seven goals, providing two assists, and receiving 11 yellow cards and one red card.