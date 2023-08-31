Manchester United permanently lose the main defender

Фrench defender Raphael Varane of "Manchester United" has been sidelined due to injury, as reported by Sky Sports.

According to the source, the player has been diagnosed with a muscle injury. He sustained the injury during the 3rd round match of the English Premier League against "Nottingham Forest" (3-2). The recovery period for the Frenchman will be several weeks.

Recall that previously, "Manchester United" lost several players due to injuries, including goalkeeper Tom Heaton, defenders Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, midfielders Mason Mount and Cobi Main, as well as forwards Amad Diallo and Rasmus Heiland.

30-year-old Varane has been playing for "Manchester United" since the summer of 2021. He transferred to the English club from Real Madrid. The transfer fee was 40 million euros. He has played a total of 66 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. With "Manchester United," Varane won the English League Cup in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Varane represented the French national team from 2013 to 2023. He played a total of 93 matches for the French national team, scored five goals, and provided one assist. He became a World Cup champion in 2018 and also won the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season.