Manchester United newcomer Matheus Cunha announces birth of his second child

Manchester United star Matheus Cunha has shared some delightful news with his fans on Instagram, announcing a new addition to his family. On Monday evening, the forward posted to reveal the birth of his second child.

Cunha uploaded photos from the maternity ward, posing with his wife, their newborn daughter—named Liz—and their eldest son. The footballer captioned the heartfelt images, “Hello world I’m Liz. And we are 4 now. I am very blessed to have you. Thanks God for everything. 🥹”

As a reminder, the Brazilian striker completed a summer switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester United. The Red Devils paid £62.5 million for his transfer.

Last season, Matheus Cunha featured in 36 matches across all competitions for Wolves, netting 17 goals and providing 6 assists.

Before moving to England, the Brazilian also played for clubs such as Swiss side Sion, German outfits RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin, as well as Atlético Madrid.