"I want to hear your nonsense." Ferguson hilariously interrupts Ferdinand and Carrick's podcast recording

After hanging up his boots, Rio Ferdinand decided to launch his own podcast, where he interviews various personalities from the football world. In the latest episode, his guest was former Manchester United teammate Michael Carrick—but during the recording, an unexpected visitor made an appearance.

Details: Ferdinand shared a video on his social media of the moment when the recording was interrupted... by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson. The legendary Scotsman seemingly wandered onto the set by complete accident, but still decided to stick around and listen in on what they were discussing.

When the Boss (Sir Alex) walks in & interrupts your recording… wait till the end when his phone rings 😂



Even after 12 years, we still can’t find the courage to tell him off!!



Rio Meets Michael Carrick 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Z9NNS0CP8l — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 21, 2025