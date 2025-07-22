"I want to hear your nonsense." Ferguson hilariously interrupts Ferdinand and Carrick's podcast recording
The legendary coach made his mark in more ways than one.
Lifestyle Today, 07:12Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
After hanging up his boots, Rio Ferdinand decided to launch his own podcast, where he interviews various personalities from the football world. In the latest episode, his guest was former Manchester United teammate Michael Carrick—but during the recording, an unexpected visitor made an appearance.
Details: Ferdinand shared a video on his social media of the moment when the recording was interrupted... by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson. The legendary Scotsman seemingly wandered onto the set by complete accident, but still decided to stick around and listen in on what they were discussing.
- Ferguson: What's going on here?
- Ferdinand: All good, boss!
- Carrick: Hello, boss!
- Ferg.: I'm not taking part in this podcast.
- Ferd.: No, no, boss, you're not on camera. We're just chatting.
- C.: We're wrapping up, boss. This isn't for you.
- Ferg.: Oh, you're finishing up?
- C.: Yeah, don't worry, it's not for the recording.
- Ferd.: We'll grab a bite together later. You didn't dress for the camera, did you, boss?
- C.: Go grab a coffee, boss, and we'll join you in a minute.
- Ferd.: Did you think this was for you?
- Ferg. (leaving): I'll go sit over there—I just want to hear what kind of nonsense you're spouting.
- (five minutes later — phone rings)
- C.: Should we reshoot?
- Ferd.: No, it's fine—he's the boss, let's keep going.
