Official: Manchester United announce the signing of Mbeumo

For nearly two months, Manchester United had been negotiating the transfer of Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo, and now the deal has finally been sealed.

Details: The Red Devils' press service has officially announced the signing of the Cameroonian forward. The exact terms of Mbeumo's stay at Old Trafford remain undisclosed, but it's known that the club had to shell out around £70 million for the transfer.

Thus, Mbeumo becomes Manchester United's third summer signing after Matheus Cunha, who cost around €75 million, and Diego Leon.

🚨 OFFICIAL: BRYAN MBEUMO IS A RED 😍 pic.twitter.com/a67c6RJuav — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 21, 2025

Reminder: Last season, Mbeumo played 42 matches for Brentford across all competitions, netting 20 goals and providing nine assists. The Cameroonian finished fourth in the Premier League scoring charts, trailing only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, and Erling Haaland.