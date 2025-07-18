Striker needed. Manchester United interested in Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson has fallen out of favor at Chelsea during the FIFA Club World Cup, and it seems the coaching staff no longer counts on him. Now, a potential suitor has emerged for the forward.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, Jackson has come onto Manchester United's radar. The Red Devils are on the hunt for a striker. No negotiations have taken place yet, and there are other candidates, but United are closely monitoring Jackson's situation.

Jackson's contract runs until 2033, but Chelsea are willing to part ways with the player if they receive a suitable offer that meets the London club's valuation.

It was previously reported that a move to Milan is currently off the table—the price tag is too high and talks are not set to continue. Premier League clubs are now making their first approaches.

Reminder: London Chelsea have made an official offer to Ajax for 19-year-old defender Jorrell Hato.