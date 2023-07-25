RU RU
Main News Manchester United may refuse to buy Serie A talent

Today, 15:30
According to ESPN, "Manchester United" may withdraw from the transfer of forward Rasmus Højlund from "Atalanta" in Bergamo and the Danish national team.

As per the information from the source, the English club is not willing to pay more than 70 million euros for the player, as he has played fewer than 100 matches in professional football. However, the Italian club is seeking over 100 million euros for the forward. In light of this, "Manchester United" is considering alternative options and may pursue the acquisition of Randal Kolo Muani, the forward from "Eintracht" Frankfurt and the French national team.

The 20-year-old Højlund has been playing for "Atalanta" since 2022, joining from Austrian club "Sturm." The transfer fee was 17.2 million euros. He has played a total of 34 matches for the Bergamo club in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. Previously, the forward also played for "Copenhagen."

Højlund has been representing the Danish national team since 2022. He has played six matches for the Danish team, scoring six goals and receiving two yellow cards.

