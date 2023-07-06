Manchester United make new offer for Onana from Inter

"Manchester United" has made a new transfer offer for Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana of Milan-based "Inter," according to ESPN.

According to the source, the English club is prepared to offer 50 million euros for the goalkeeper, including bonuses. However, the Italians are seeking 60 million euros for the player. Nevertheless, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Italian club may agree to sell the goalkeeper for 55 million euros.

Earlier reports indicated that "Chelsea" and several clubs from Saudi Arabia are also interested in Onana.

The 27-year-old Onana is a product of the Barcelona youth system. He joined "Inter" from Ajax Amsterdam as a free agent in the summer of 2022. Last season, Onana played 41 matches in all competitions for the Italian club, conceding 36 goals and receiving four yellow cards. His contract with "Inter" runs until the summer of 2027.

It is worth noting that "Manchester United" finished in third place in the English Premier League last season, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.