Manchester United make new offer for Højlund from Atalanta

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, "Manchester United" is persistent in its attempts to sign Atalanta's forward and Danish national team player Rasmus Højlund.

The English club has offered 60 million euros for the footballer. Manchester United hopes to finalize the transfer as quickly as possible, despite Atalanta's desire to receive 70 million euros for the player.

Previously, it was reported that Paris Saint-Germain also wants to buy Højlund and has offered 50 million euros for him.

The 20-year-old Højlund has been playing for Atalanta since 2022 when he transferred from Austrian club Sturm Graz for a fee of 17.2 million euros. He has played a total of 34 matches for Atalanta in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. Hauge has also previously played for Copenhagen.

Since 2022, Højlund has been representing the Danish national team and has played six matches, scoring six goals, and receiving two yellow cards.