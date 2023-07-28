RU RU
Main News Manchester United make new offer for Højlund from Atalanta

Manchester United make new offer for Højlund from Atalanta

Football news Today, 15:15
Manchester United make new offer for Højlund from Atalanta Photo: Rasmus Højlund's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, "Manchester United" is persistent in its attempts to sign Atalanta's forward and Danish national team player Rasmus Højlund.

The English club has offered 60 million euros for the footballer. Manchester United hopes to finalize the transfer as quickly as possible, despite Atalanta's desire to receive 70 million euros for the player.

Previously, it was reported that Paris Saint-Germain also wants to buy Højlund and has offered 50 million euros for him.

The 20-year-old Højlund has been playing for Atalanta since 2022 when he transferred from Austrian club Sturm Graz for a fee of 17.2 million euros. He has played a total of 34 matches for Atalanta in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. Hauge has also previously played for Copenhagen.

Since 2022, Højlund has been representing the Danish national team and has played six matches, scoring six goals, and receiving two yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Atalanta Premier League England Serie A Italy
Popular news
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news Yesterday, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:38 Manchester United raise price for Harry Maguire Football news Today, 16:31 Liverpool star midfielder close to joining Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:25 Galatasaray buy PSG star striker Football news Today, 16:18 The Brazilian winger of Shakhtar terminated the contract with the Ukrainian club Football news Today, 16:10 Chelsea are ready to sell a talented pupil of the club's academy Football news Today, 15:35 Inter may change the strategy for the transfer of Anatoly Trubin Football news Today, 15:30 Juventus close to signing Uruguayan talent Football news Today, 15:22 Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia bought Manchester City star Football news Today, 15:15 Manchester United make new offer for Højlund from Atalanta Football news Today, 14:55 Sadio Mane close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo's team
Sport Predictions
Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Osnabrück vs Karlsruhe 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Hannover vs Elversberg 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Kaisar vs Kairat 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Stabaek vs Molde 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Charleroi vs Leuven predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023