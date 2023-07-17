RU RU
Manchester United make major decision on team captain

Defender Harry Maguire of Manchester United has stated that he has been stripped of the captaincy by the decision of manager Erik ten Hag.

"During our conversation today, the manager announced his decision to change the captain. He presented his reasons, and although I feel deep disappointment, I will still give my all every time I step onto the field wearing the team's shirt.

Therefore, I would like to express immense gratitude to the Manchester United fans for their tremendous support they have shown me during my captaincy.

Being the captain of Manchester United has been a tremendous privilege and one of the main sources of pride since the day I took on this role three and a half years ago. It is one of the most prestigious honors in the world of club football. I have put in every effort to help United achieve success, both on and off the field.

I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for entrusting me with this responsibility initially, and I wish all the best to whoever takes on the role now, and I will fully support him," Maguire wrote on his Twitter.

Previously, it was reported that the English club intends to sell the player in the summer transfer window for €58 million. West Ham is interested in the player, but the London club is only willing to loan him.

30-year-old Maguire has been playing for Manchester United since 2019. He joined the Red Devils from Leicester City for a transfer fee of €87 million. He has played a total of 175 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. The player's contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025 with the option of a one-year extension.

