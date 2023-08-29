Manchester United make an offer for experienced Barcelona defender

RU RU NG NG
"Manchester United" is showing interest in the defender of "Barcelona" and the Spanish national team, Marcos Alonso, according to Sport.es.

According to the source, the English club wants to loan the player until the summer of 2024, and then is ready to sign a full contract with him. Manchester United needs a defender due to the injuries of Tyrell Malasia and Luke Shaw.

Previously, it was reported that "Barcelona" could sell the player due to their difficult financial situation. However, the head coach of the Catalan club, Xavi, is very satisfied with the performance of the experienced defender.

32-year-old Alonso is a graduate of Real Madrid's academy. He joined "Barcelona" in the summer of 2022 from London's "Chelsea" as a free agent. He has played 37 matches in all competitions for the Catalan club and scored three goals. With Barcelona, Alonso became a champion of Spain last season and also won the Spanish Super Cup. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024 with a possible extension for another year. He has also previously played for "Bolton Wanderers," "Fiorentina," and "Sunderland."

Alonso has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2018. He has played a total of nine matches for the Spanish national team, scored no goals, and provided two assists.

