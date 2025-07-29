Manchester United looking to hijack Hjulmand deal from Juventus

Major changes are looming in the Danish midfielder's career.

Details: According to BBC Sport, Manchester United have made an official offer to Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of 26-year-old Denmark international holding midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The Red Devils are reported to have tabled a bid of €35 million, while the Portuguese side are unwilling to let their captain go for less than €50 million.

Negotiations between the parties are currently ongoing.

Earlier reports in the media indicated that Juventus were also seriously interested in Hjulmand, having offered €40 million, but their bid was also rejected.

Last season, the Dane featured in 47 matches for his club, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €50 million, and his contract runs until 2028.

