"Manchester United" is ready to go to extreme measures to get rid of Maguire

"Manchester United" wants to get rid of defender Harry Maguire, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the source, the English club is willing to pay the player €11.5 million to terminate his contract early, which is set to expire in the summer of 2025. If he sees out the remainder of his contract, he would earn twice as much.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Maguire has played 31 matches for "Manchester United" in all competitions but has not made any notable contributions.

Don't miss: Ronaldo reacts to "Al-Nassr's" disappointing season.