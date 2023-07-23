RU RU
Manchester United have made a decision on the defender, who was bought for 55 million euros

Manchester United have made a decision on the defender, who was bought for 55 million euros

Football news Today, 09:15
Manchester United have made a decision on the defender, who was bought for 55 million euros Photo: Instagram Aaron Wan-Bissakа / Unknown

Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, has decided to keep defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the team, as reported by Sky Sports.

According to the source, the English footballer impressed the Dutch coach with his performance during the pre-season training camp. Due to this, the coach has decided to rely on the player in the upcoming season. Additionally, Manchester United is preparing to activate the option to extend Wan-Bissaka's contract, which currently runs until the summer of 2024, for another year.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 23, has been playing for Manchester United since the summer of 2019. He joined the English club from Crystal Palace for a transfer fee of 55 million euros. He has played a total of 160 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing 11 assists. With the Red Devils, Wan-Bissaka won the English League Cup in the 2022/2023 season and reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2020/2021 season.

From 2018 to 2019, Wan-Bissaka represented the England youth national team. He played a total of three matches for the English team, without scoring or providing any assists, and also received one yellow card.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
