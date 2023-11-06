Manchester United have given a verdict on Maguire

Erik ten Hag, head coach of Manchester United, expressed his opinion on the performance of defender Harry Maguire in the match against Fulham (1:0) in the 11th round of the English Premier League.

He noted that Maguire played a great match, showing leadership qualities, excellent play both with and without the ball. Ten Hag is very pleased with Harry's performance, Goal reports.

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester in August 2019 for €87 million. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

After ten Hag's arrival, Maguire started playing less frequently and lost his captaincy. The 30-year-old defender could have moved to West Ham in the 2023 summer transfer window, but the deal fell through.

Maguire has made nine appearances this season, scoring one goal and making one assist.