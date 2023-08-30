Manchester United have changed the strategy for the transfer of the Moroccan star

"Manchester United" continues its attempts to sign midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina and the Moroccan national team, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the source, the English club hopes to loan the player for one year with an option to buy. The Manchester club cannot complete a full transfer this summer due to financial fair play constraints. The Italians might agree to such conditions since the African player is determined to change clubs.

It was previously reported that "Manchester United" had agreed on the terms of a personal contract with Amrabat, which would be valid until the summer of 2028.

26-year-old Amrabat has been playing for Fiorentina since January 2020. He joined the club from Verona. The transfer fee was 19.5 million euros. In total, the midfielder has played 107 matches for Fiorentina in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024 with the option to extend for one more year. He has previously played for Utrecht, Feyenoord, and Brugge.

Amrabat has been playing for the Moroccan national team since 2017. He has played a total of 49 matches for the Moroccan team, without scoring any goals but providing two assists. He has also received eight yellow cards.