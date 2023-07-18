RU RU
Main News Manchester United have announced a contract extension with the team leader

Manchester United have announced a contract extension with the team leader

Football news Today, 16:15
Photo: Manchester United website / Unknown

Manchester United press office officially announced on their website the signing of a new contract with forward Marcus Rashford.

The new agreement between the English club and the player will be valid until the summer of 2028.

As previously reported, Rashford's salary will increase from €15 million to €19.8 million per year.

The 25-year-old Rashford is a product of the Manchester United academy. He has been playing for the first team since 2016. In total, he has made 359 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 123 goals and providing 68 assists. Rashford has won the FA Cup in the 2015/2016 season, the EFL Cup twice in the 2016/2017 and 2022/2023 seasons, and the FA Community Shield in 2016. He also won the UEFA Europa League in the 2016/2017 season. His current contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024.

Since 2016, Rashford has been representing the England national team. He has earned 53 caps for the English national team, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists.

