Football news Today, 01:50
Manchester United have agreed a deal with the Moroccan star

"Manchester United" has agreed on personal contract terms with the midfielder of Fiorentina and the Moroccan national team, Sofyan Amrabat, according to journalist Nicolò Schira's tweet.

According to the source, in the event of the player's transfer, he will receive an annual salary of four million euros at the English club. However, negotiations between the clubs regarding the transfer fee have not yet been finalized. If the clubs reach an agreement, the African player will sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Amrabat, 26, has been playing for Fiorentina since January 2020. He transferred to the club from Verona. The transfer fee was €19.5 million. He has played a total of 107 matches for Fiorentina in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024, with the possibility of extending it for an additional year. He has also previously played for Utrecht, Feyenoord, and Brugge.

Amrabat has been playing for the Moroccan national team since 2017. He has participated in 49 matches for the Moroccan national team, not scoring any goals but providing two assists. He has also received eight yellow cards.

