"Manchester United" has secured an important victory and finished in the top-3 of the EPL

In the 38th round of the English Premier League, "Manchester United" defeated "Fulham" with a score of 2-1 at home.

The victory for the Manchester club was secured by goals from Jason Sancho and Bruno Fernandes. Tete scored for the visitors.

With 75 points, "Manchester United" finished in third place in the Premier League standings and secured a spot in the Champions League. "Fulham" finished in 10th place with 52 points.

"Manchester United" - "Fulham" - 2:1 (1:1)

Goals: Tete, 19 - 0:1, Sancho, 39 - 1:1, Fernandes, 55 - 2:1

"Manchester United": De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malesia, Casemiro (McTominay, 67), Fred (Eriksen, 66), Fernandes (Pellistri, 84), Sancho, Garnacho (Martial, 67), Rashford (Veghorst, 77).

"Fulham": Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson, Cairney (James, 80), Wilson (Solomon, 66), Lukic (Reed, 66), Palhinha, Willian, Mitrovic (Vinicius, 80).

