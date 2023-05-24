Manchester United has found a new striker

Crystal Palace striker Eberici Eze could change teams in the next transfer window.

According to insider Ekrem Konur, Manchester United are interested in his services.

The amount of the potential transfer is estimated at 30 million euros.

It should be recalled that the player's agreement with the Eagles expires at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

This season, Eberici played in 37 matches, in which he scored 10 goals and gave four assists.