Manchester United fans prepare protest against Ratcliffe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival at Manchester United last spring was met with great hope among the fans. However, he has failed to live up to those expectations, and supporters are now voicing their dissatisfaction with the new co-owner.

Details: The Manchester United supporters’ group The 1958 has announced a new protest action for August 17. While their demonstrations have usually targeted the Glazer family’s presence at the club, this time Ratcliffe will also be in their sights.