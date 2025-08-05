Manchester United fans prepare protest against Ratcliffe
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival at Manchester United last spring was met with great hope among the fans. However, he has failed to live up to those expectations, and supporters are now voicing their dissatisfaction with the new co-owner.
Details: The Manchester United supporters’ group The 1958 has announced a new protest action for August 17. While their demonstrations have usually targeted the Glazer family’s presence at the club, this time Ratcliffe will also be in their sights.
Quote: “New season, same problems. Twenty years of the Glazers and mountains of debt—it’s too much. We won’t let a couple of new signings distract from the real issue. Ratcliffe chose to ally himself with the Glazers, and in our view, he’s now helping them stay in power.
He is no longer a symbol of hope, but an accomplice in the destruction of our identity, our community, and our values. Jim, you’ve picked your side—and it’s not ours. You’re now shoulder to shoulder with the Glazers. The mask has come off. You’re not a saviour. You’re a devil in disguise,” a group representative declared.