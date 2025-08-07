Manchester United fan launches fundraising campaign for team's coveted transfer

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United made two high-profile attacking signings, and a third one is brewing. However, there have been no reinforcements in other areas, and fans are determined to change that.

Details: One Manchester United supporter has launched a fundraising campaign on a crowdfunding platform to help sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

So far, no one has responded to the fan's call to action. Upon visiting the fundraising page, users are greeted with the message: “Donate £20 and be among the first to support — your contribution will be the beginning of Yan's journey to success. Your early support will inspire others to donate.” The target, however, is ambitious: £120 million.

Reminder: Previously, Brighton chief Paul Barber stated that Manchester United had not approached the club with a transfer offer for Baleba, despite media reports.