Manchester United could intercept Chelsea's transfer target
Photo: Instagram Andre Onan / Author unknown
Manchester United has joined the race for Inter's Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana, according to The Athletic.
According to the source, the English club is considering acquiring the goalkeeper in the summer transfer window. The African player could potentially replace Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea, whose contract expires on June 30, 2023.
Earlier, it was reported that Chelsea is also interested in Onana, and Inter values him at €50 million.
In the current season, the 27-year-old Onana has played 41 matches for Inter in all competitions, conceding 36 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.
