In Round 32 Carabao Cup, Manchester United hosted Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

In the first half, Manchester dominated the football field and was able to convert its advantage into goals. In the 21st minute, Garnacho opened the scoring. And six minutes later, Casemiro doubled the lead after Mason Mount's pass. In the first half, Crystal Peles did not make a single shot on United's goal and the score on the scoreboard was 2:0.

At the start of the second half, Martial made the score 3:0, using Casemiro's assist. Manchester United calmed down and calmly kept the score. They did not allow Krista Peles to create any significant moment and won a convincing 3:0 victory.

Carabao Cap. Round 32

"Manchester United" - "Crystal Palace" - 3:0

Goals: 1:0 - 21 Garnacho, 2:0 - 27 Casemiro, 3:0 - 55 Martial