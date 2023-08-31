RU RU NG NG
Main News Manchester United close to signing Spain defender

Manchester United close to signing Spain defender

Football news Today, 14:00
Manchester United close to signing Spain defender Photo: Instagram Sergio Reguilon / Unknown

"Manchester United" is close to completing the transfer of defender Sergio Reguilon from London's "Tottenham Hotspur," as reported by journalist David Ornstein from The Athletic on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Manchester club has agreed to a one-year loan deal for the player. The Spaniard is expected to undergo a medical examination at "Manchester United" in the near future. The "Red Devils" needed a left-back due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

26-year-old Reguilon has been playing for "Tottenham" since September 2020. He joined the English club from Real Madrid. The transfer fee was €30 million. He has played a total of 67 matches in all competitions for the London club, scoring two goals and providing nine assists. In the previous season, he played on loan for Atletico Madrid but only made 12 appearances and did not register any goals or assists.

Reguilon has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2020. He has appeared in six matches for the Spanish national team, without scoring any goals but providing two assists, and he has also received two yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Tottenham Premier League England
Popular news
UEFA Champions League group stage draw: LIVE Football news Today, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups
Roma announce signing of star striker Football news Today, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker
All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known Football news Yesterday, 17:12 All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known
Inter bought top defender Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Inter bought top defender
Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London Football news Yesterday, 06:00 Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news 29 aug 2023, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:30 Named composition of the French national team for matches with Ireland and Germany Football news Today, 14:00 Manchester United close to signing Spain defender Football news Today, 13:33 Real Madrid's 100 millionth newcomer Bellingham wins first accolade at the club Football news Today, 13:25 UEFA announced the best player and female player of the season Football news Today, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups Football news Today, 12:43 Cristiano Ronaldo received a solid award in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:08 Borussia Dortmund have agreed the transfer of the striker of the German national team Football news Today, 12:05 Arsenal - Man Utd: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker Football news Today, 07:00 Zinchenko named the most difficult opponent in his career
Sport Predictions
Football 01 sep 2023 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Tottenham 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest 2 September 2023