Manchester United close to signing Spain defender

"Manchester United" is close to completing the transfer of defender Sergio Reguilon from London's "Tottenham Hotspur," as reported by journalist David Ornstein from The Athletic on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Manchester club has agreed to a one-year loan deal for the player. The Spaniard is expected to undergo a medical examination at "Manchester United" in the near future. The "Red Devils" needed a left-back due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

26-year-old Reguilon has been playing for "Tottenham" since September 2020. He joined the English club from Real Madrid. The transfer fee was €30 million. He has played a total of 67 matches in all competitions for the London club, scoring two goals and providing nine assists. In the previous season, he played on loan for Atletico Madrid but only made 12 appearances and did not register any goals or assists.

Reguilon has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2020. He has appeared in six matches for the Spanish national team, without scoring any goals but providing two assists, and he has also received two yellow cards.