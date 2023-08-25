RU RU NG NG
Manchester United close to signing rival Trubin to Benfica

"Manchester United" is reportedly close to signing goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Lisbon's "Benfica," according to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club will pay around 15 million euros for the player. The Manchester side has already agreed on a contract with the goalkeeper, which will be valid until the summer of 2028. The purchase of the Greek player is being insisted upon by "Manchester United" head coach Erik ten Hag personally.

Earlier, it was reported that Ajax is also interested in Vlachodimos. It's worth noting that the Greek goalkeeper is competing with Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin at "Benfica."

Vlachodimos, 29, has been playing for "Benfica" since the summer of 2018. He joined the club from Lisbon from Greek club "Panathinaikos." The transfer fee amounted to 2.4 million euros. He has played a total of 225 matches for the club in all competitions and conceded 217 goals. In 94 matches, he kept clean sheets. With "Benfica," Vlachodimos became a Portuguese champion twice in the 2018/19 and 2022/23 seasons and also won the Portuguese Super Cup in 2019.

Vlachodimos has been playing for the Greek national team since 2018. He has played a total of 33 matches for the Greek national team and conceded 23 goals.

