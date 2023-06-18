Manchester United close to signing Aston Villa striker

According to The Athletic, Manchester United is interested in signing forward Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa and the England national team.

The source suggests that Manchester United is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The head coach of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, is said to be insisting on the signing of the forward.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Watkins has played 40 matches in all competitions for Aston Villa, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.