RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Manchester United are preparing to sign two Bayern defenders at once

Manchester United are preparing to sign two Bayern defenders at once

Football news Today, 06:07
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Manchester United are preparing to sign two Bayern defenders at once Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Manchester United continues to be very active in the summer transfer window, and they don't plan to stop with the signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

According to David Ornstein, the Red Devils have prepared a double offer for Bayern Munich's defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

This indicates that Manchester United is confident they can sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay this summer. Otherwise, the club won't have the funds for the Bayern defenders' transfers.

It is also known that contract terms with Mazraoui and de Ligt have already been agreed upon. The only remaining step is to settle on the price with Germany's most decorated club.

Another potential transfer for the Red Devils this summer is defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte from PSG. However, Manchester United can only afford a loan deal with an option to buy.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Manchester United Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Tally Olympic Games News Yesterday, 17:23 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table
Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Olympic Games News Yesterday, 16:46 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions
How much money will athletes get paid for medals at the Olympics? Olympic Games News 31 july 2024, 08:47 How much money will athletes from the different countries get paid for medals at the Olympics?
A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 09:49 A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics
RANKED. 33 Greatest Olympians of the XXI century on the eve of the 33rd Olympic Games Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 06:45 RANKING. 33 greatest Olympians of the XXI century according to Dailysports
Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match Olympic Games News 28 july 2024, 15:05 Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Morocco U23 - : - USA U23 Today, 09:00 Summer Olympics.
Morocco U23
-
USA U23
-
09:00
Japan U23 - : - Spain U23 Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics.
Japan U23
-
Spain U23
-
11:00
Egypt U23 - : - Paraguay U23 Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics.
Egypt U23
-
Paraguay U23
-
13:00
France U23 - : - Argentina U23 Today, 15:00 Summer Olympics.
France U23
-
Argentina U23
-
15:00
USA - : - Japan 03 aug 2024, 09:00 Summer Olympics Women.
USA
-
Japan
-
09:00
Spain - : - Colombia 03 aug 2024, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Spain
-
Colombia
-
11:00
Carrarese - : - Catania 03 aug 2024, 12:00 Coppa Italia.
Carrarese
-
Catania
-
12:00
Canada - : - Germany 03 aug 2024, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Canada
-
Germany
-
13:00
Torres - : - Mantova 03 aug 2024, 14:30 Coppa Italia.
Torres
-
Mantova
-
14:30
France - : - Brazil 03 aug 2024, 15:00 Summer Olympics Women.
France
-
Brazil
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:07 Manchester United are preparing to sign two Bayern defenders at once Olympic Games News Today, 05:37 First gold for Switzerland + Olympic record. Performance by Chiara Leone Football news Today, 04:56 Barcelona are not giving up on the idea of transferring Nico Williams Olympic Games News Today, 04:29 The legendary Murray left a surprise message after the last match of his career Olympic Games News Today, 03:52 Historic moment. Greece won an Olympic medal in swimming for the first time since 1896 Football news Today, 03:30 The Chelsea midfielder is yet to agree to a transfer to the Spanish top club Olympic Games News Today, 03:03 Olympics 2024. Basketball. Schedule and results on 2 August Football news Today, 02:34 De Gea has a new option to continue his career in Serie A Football news Today, 01:38 Dani Olmo is one step away from a move to his childhood club Olympic Games News Today, 01:18 Olympic Games 2024 in Paris: in which disciplines will medals be awarded on August 2?
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Australia vs Greece prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024 Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Morocco vs USA Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Japan vs Spain Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Basketball Today Canada vs Spain prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024 Football Today Liberec vs Slavia Prague prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Munich 1860 vs Saarbrücken Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Egypt vs Paraguay Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Sparta Prague vs Dukla Prague Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024