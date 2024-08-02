Manchester United are preparing to sign two Bayern defenders at once

Manchester United continues to be very active in the summer transfer window, and they don't plan to stop with the signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

According to David Ornstein, the Red Devils have prepared a double offer for Bayern Munich's defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

This indicates that Manchester United is confident they can sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay this summer. Otherwise, the club won't have the funds for the Bayern defenders' transfers.

It is also known that contract terms with Mazraoui and de Ligt have already been agreed upon. The only remaining step is to settle on the price with Germany's most decorated club.

Another potential transfer for the Red Devils this summer is defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte from PSG. However, Manchester United can only afford a loan deal with an option to buy.