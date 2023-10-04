Manchester United announced verdict on ten Hag after recent failures

According to the authoritative British publication The Guardian, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag was not on the verge of being fired even after the team's recent unsuccessful performances.

The publication claims that the Dutch coach will not be fired anytime soon.

The management of the Manchester giant believes in the Dutch specialist and believes that he will be able to lead the team to a new level in the future.

For this reason, ten Hag's position at the club remains stable.

Despite the fact that the coach does not complain about the considerable number of injured players, the club is well aware that the situation is extremely tense. In particular, once ten Hag had 12 players unavailable.

After two matches in the group stage of the Champions League, Manchester United have not scored a single point and are currently in fourth place in Group A. The team is also doing badly domestically, where they are in 10th place.