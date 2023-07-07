EN RU
Manchester United and Atalanta could trade strikers

Manchester United and Atalanta are reportedly considering a striker swap deal in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Mirror.

According to the source, the English club is interested in acquiring 21-year-old Atalanta forward Rasmus Højlund. In return, Manchester United may loan out their 21-year-old forward Mason Greenwood to Atalanta until the summer of 2024. Atalanta is seeking a fee of around €47 million for the Danish player. However, Manchester United is reluctant to pay such an amount and is open to including Greenwood in the deal to lower the price.

Greenwood is a product of the Manchester United youth academy. His last appearance for the club was in January 2022. Subsequently, the forward was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend. After a year, he was cleared of the charges, but the Manchester United management decided not to include him in the first team.

