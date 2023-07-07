Manchester United and Atalanta could trade strikers

Manchester United and Atalanta are reportedly considering a striker swap deal in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Mirror.

According to the source, the English club is interested in acquiring 21-year-old Atalanta forward Rasmus Højlund. In return, Manchester United may loan out their 21-year-old forward Mason Greenwood to Atalanta until the summer of 2024. Atalanta is seeking a fee of around €47 million for the Danish player. However, Manchester United is reluctant to pay such an amount and is open to including Greenwood in the deal to lower the price.

Hauge has been playing for Atalanta since the summer of 2022, joining the club from Austrian side Sturm Graz for a transfer fee of €17.2 million. In the past season, he appeared in 34 matches across all competitions for Atalanta, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027. Hauge has represented the Danish national team since 2022, appearing in six matches and scoring six goals.

Greenwood is a product of the Manchester United youth academy. His last appearance for the club was in January 2022. Subsequently, the forward was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend. After a year, he was cleared of the charges, but the Manchester United management decided not to include him in the first team.