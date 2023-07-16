Manchester United 99% complete signing of experienced goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan is close to a move to Manchester United, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the goalkeeper's transfer is 99.9% complete. The transfer fee is expected to be around €50 million, with the potential for additional bonuses. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag personally called Onana and assured him that the transfer would be finalized soon.

Onana, 27, is a product of Barcelona's youth academy. He joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2022 from Ajax on a free transfer. Last season, Onana made 41 appearances for the Italian club in all competitions, conceding 36 goals and receiving four yellow cards. His contract with Inter Milan runs until the summer of 2027.

It is worth noting that Manchester United finished in third place in the English Premier League last season, securing their spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.