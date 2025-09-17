RU RU ES ES FR FR
Manchester City vs Napoli: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025

Manchester City vs Napoli: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025

Football news Today, 10:50
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester City vs Napoli: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025 Getty Images

Manchester City will play against Napoli in the first round of the UEFA Champions League. We offer you information on where and when to watch this match.

Manchester City vs Napoli: what to know about the match?

City have had a shaky start to the new campaign. They opened with a commanding 4–0 victory, but then stumbled in back-to-back Premier League defeats, losing 0–2 to Tottenham and 1–2 to Brighton. In their latest outing, however, Pep Guardiola’s men bounced back with a resounding 3–0 win over Manchester United. Now comes the launch of their Champions League campaign.

Antonio Conte’s side did not feature in last season’s Champions League, but crowned their year by winning Serie A. Napoli have begun this campaign in superb fashion, recording a 2–0 win in the opener, a 1–0 victory in the second round, and a 3–1 triumph over Fiorentina last weekend. The Neapolitans currently sit top of the table with nine points.

Manchester City vs Napoli: when and where is the match?

The first-round Champions League fixture between Manchester City and Napoli will be played on Thursday, September 18, at the Etihad Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 15:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 16:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 21:00

  • Abuja 21:00

  • Cape Town 22:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

Manchester City vs Napoli: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • 🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport

  • 🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada

  • 🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

  • 🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

  • 🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • 🇩🇿 Algeria - beIN

  • 🇦🇴 Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇦🇮 Anguilla - Flow Sports

  • 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇸 Bahamas - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇧 Barbados - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇿 Belize - ESPN Norte

  • 🇧🇼 Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports

  • 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands - Flow Sports

  • 🇨🇳 China - CCTV, iQIYI

  • 🇩🇲 Dominica - Flow Sports

  • 🇬🇲 Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇬🇭 Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇬🇩 Grenada - Flow Sports

  • 🇭🇰 Hong Kong - beIN

  • 🇮🇳 India - Sony

  • 🇮🇪 Ireland - Premier Sports ROI 1

  • 🇮🇱 Israel - The Sports Channel

  • 🇯🇲 Jamaica - Flow Sports

  • 🇯🇵 Japan - WOWOW

  • 🇱🇸 Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇱🇷 Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇬 Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇼 Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇺 Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇳🇦 Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇵🇸 Palestine - beIN

  • 🇵🇦 Panama - Disney+ Norte

  • 🇷🇼 Rwanda - SuperSport, New World

  • 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia - Flow Sports

  • 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇸🇬 Singapore - beIN

  • 🇸🇸 South Sudan - beIN

  • 🇸🇩 Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇹🇿 Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports

  • 🇿🇲 Zambia - SuperSport, New World

  • 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe - SuperSport, New World

