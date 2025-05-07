Manchester City make significant progress in Gibbs-White transfer talks

Manchester City continue their search for a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who will leave the club this summer, and the Citizens have now set their sights on a single candidate.

Details: According to Mark Douglas, Manchester City have made significant headway in negotiations for the transfer of Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The club’s new sporting director, Hugo Viana, has identified the 25-year-old Englishman as a top priority for the summer window.

However, the clubs have yet to reach a final agreement on the move, with Nottingham Forest demanding a hefty £100 million price tag for their star player.

This Premier League season, Gibbs-White has contributed 5 goals and 9 assists in 35 appearances.

Reminder: Yesterday it was reported that Bayer star Florian Wirtz wants to join Bayern, not Manchester City.