Real, Bayern or Man City? Florian Wirtz has decided where he wants to continue his career

The future of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz had been shrouded in uncertainty, but it seems the decision has now been made.

Details: According to Bild, the player himself has made his choice. Three European giants were in the race—Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Manchester City. Florian Wirtz has informed head coach Xabi Alonso that he will stay in Germany and wants to join Bayern.

Earlier, we reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola held a personal meeting with Wirtz just a few days ago. Following their conversation, Wirtz seriously considered accepting City's offer, where he was viewed as the ideal successor to Kevin De Bruyne.

This season, the 21-year-old German has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 41 matches across all competitions.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Wirtz was ready to move to Real Madrid together with Bayer's head coach Xabi Alonso.