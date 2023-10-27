Manchester City is preparing 100 million for the Barcelona star

Barcelona midfielder Pedri, with his outstanding performances, does not leave European top clubs indifferent.

In particular, the Spaniard attracted the attention of Manchester City. City coach Josep Guardiola is personally interested in the player's services, reports Todofichajes.

The possible transfer amount is about 100 million euros. According to the source, such a transfer would help Barcelona improve its financial situation.

Pedri joined Barcelona in 2019 from Las Palmas for €17.5 million. He spent one season on loan at his home club.

The young footballer’s agreement with Barcelona runs until June 2026. According to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, the Spanish national team player is now valued at 100 million euros.

Barcelona's match against Real Madrid will take place next weekend. The game will take place on October 28 at the Catalans' home field. The current leader of the standings is the Madrid team, and the Catalans are third.