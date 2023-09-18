Pedri will return to the field near the end of October

Barcelona midfielder Pedri continues his recovery from the quadriceps injury he suffered at the end of August, according to Diario Sport.

According to information, Barcelona will not force the return of the young midfielder to the team. The good form of Gavi, De Jong, Romelu and Gundogan allows you to take your time with Pedri's return to the field. The club wants to give the midfielder time to fully recover so that there is no relapse.

It is also reported that Pedri will not return to the field until the next international break, which will be in mid-October. He will soon begin individual training on the field, but is currently in the gym.

Barcelona want Pedri to be fully fit for the match against Real Madrid on October 29. Before that, on October 22, there will be a match against Athletic Bilbao - this will be the first game after the international break. If everything continues as it is now, then Pedri will be ready for the match with Real.

We will remind, on September 2, 2019, Barcelona announced an agreement with Las Palmas regarding the transfer of Pedri in July 2020 for 5 million euros. The player agreed to a two-year contract with the Catalan club. On September 27, 2020, Pedri made his Barcelona debut in a Spanish Primera Liga match against Villarreal.