Manchester City have found a replacement for Mahrez in the championship of France

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Manchester City is showing interest in right-winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes and the Belgian national team.

The English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, sees Doku as a potential replacement for Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, who transferred to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

Doku, 21, has been playing for Rennes since October 2020, after joining the Ligue 1 club from Anderlecht. The transfer fee for the forward was 26 million euros. He has played a total of 90 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists. Doku's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Since 2020, Doku has been representing the Belgian national team. He has made 14 appearances for the Belgian side, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

It's worth noting that Manchester City became the winner of the UEFA Champions League, won the English Premier League, and became the holder of the FA Cup in the previous season.