RU RU
Main News Manchester City have found a replacement for Mahrez in the championship of France

Manchester City have found a replacement for Mahrez in the championship of France

Football news Today, 14:29
Manchester City have found a replacement for Mahrez in the championship of France Photo: Instagram Jeremy Docu / Author unknown

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Manchester City is showing interest in right-winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes and the Belgian national team.

The English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, sees Doku as a potential replacement for Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, who transferred to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

Doku, 21, has been playing for Rennes since October 2020, after joining the Ligue 1 club from Anderlecht. The transfer fee for the forward was 26 million euros. He has played a total of 90 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists. Doku's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Since 2020, Doku has been representing the Belgian national team. He has made 14 appearances for the Belgian side, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

It's worth noting that Manchester City became the winner of the UEFA Champions League, won the English Premier League, and became the holder of the FA Cup in the previous season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Rennes Manchester City Ligue 1 France Premier League England
Popular news
“Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named Football news Today, 14:55 “Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named
Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo Football news Today, 14:23 Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 16:47 Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news 30 july 2023, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news 30 july 2023, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:15 Barcelona defender Araujo has moved to another club in La Liga Football news Today, 15:03 Named the future salary of Ousmane Dembele in PSG Football news Today, 14:55 “Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named Football news Today, 14:42 Marseille sign Senegalese striker from England Football news Today, 14:29 Manchester City have found a replacement for Mahrez in the championship of France Football news Today, 14:23 Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo Football news Today, 14:17 PSG lost against Inter Football news Today, 14:09 Chelsea buy 19-year-old talent for €27m Football news Today, 08:00 Bayern will soon announce the transfer of a top player Football news Today, 07:00 Liverpool respond to Mbappe signing rumors
Sport Predictions
Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Qarabag vs Rakow 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Servette 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Molde vs HJK 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Maccabi vs Sheriff 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Molde vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Breidablik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Galatasaray vs Zalgiris 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Žalgiris Vilnius predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023