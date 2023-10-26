Manchester City has shown interest in a midfielder from Bayern Munich

Manchester City is reportedly interested in Bayern Munich's midfielder Jamal Musiala, according to Bild.

Sources suggest that the German player is currently not planning to engage in contract negotiations with Bayern due to his dissatisfaction with the amount of playing time he would receive. Therefore, Manchester City is keen to try and secure Musiala's signature. Additionally, City's manager, Pep Guardiola, is a big admirer of the 20-year-old German talent.

It's worth noting that last week, there was information that Liverpool is also interested in Musiala and would like to sign him. Real Madrid is also monitoring the situation between Musiala and Bayern Munich.

In July 2019, at the age of 16, Musiala left Chelsea, returned to Germany, and joined Bayern. There, Jamal initially played for the U17 youth team, coached by World Cup champion Miroslav Klose, and later the U19 team led by vice-world champion Martin Demichelis, with whom he reached the UEFA Youth League Round of 16 in the 2019/20 season.

Musiala's current contract with Bayern is valid until the summer of 2026.