Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m

Manchester City's press service announced on their official website that right winger Jérémy Doku from Rennes and the Belgian national team has joined the club.

The English club paid €60 million for the player. This sum could increase with additional bonus payments. The Belgian player has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. At Manchester City, he will replace Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, who transferred to Al-Ahli for €35 million in the summer.

The 21-year-old Doku had been playing for Rennes since October 2020. He joined the French club from Belgian side Anderlecht. The transfer fee was €26 million. He has played a total of 92 matches for Rennes in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists.

Doku has represented the Belgian national team since 2020. He has played 14 matches for the Belgian national team, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

As a reminder, Manchester City was the champion of the English Premier League last season, won the FA Cup, and also became the winner of the UEFA Champions League.