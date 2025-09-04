Man who drove into Liverpool fans faces 31 charges

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The trial is ongoing.
Football news Today, 08:56
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Liverpool's title celebrations were marred by a shocking incident when a man drove into a crowd of Reds supporters, leaving more than 60 people injured. The investigation remains ongoing, as the accused has a long list of charges to answer for.

Details: According to The Athletic, the main suspect is 53-year-old Paul Doyle. During a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court, Doyle faced 31 separate charges, denying them all.

The charges include dangerous driving, disorderly conduct, eight counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm, and two counts of wounding with intent. Some of the charges involve children, including a six-month-old boy named Teddy Ivson.

However, the legal proceedings are far from over. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 27, with the main court session set for November 25.

Reminder: During the championship parade, the man identified by investigators as Doyle drove into Liverpool fans.

