Man United Starting XI vs Bilbao - Amorim Tightens United Defence Ahead of the UEL Showdown

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made some bold defensive changes as the Red Devils gear up to face Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-final second leg tonight at Old Trafford.

Key defender Matthijs de Ligt is ruled out due to injury. He was forced off early during the Brentford game on Sunday and hasn’t trained with the squad since. This is another blow in what has been a tough season for the Dutchman. Amorim admitted:

“I hope it’s nothing serious… I’m more concerned about whether it’s a small or big injury, and thinking ahead to next season.”

In De Ligt’s absence, Amorim has turned to Victor Lindelöf, who will start alongside Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro in a reinforced back three. Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui take the wing-back roles, aiming to provide both cover and width.

Amad Diallo, just returning from injury, starts on the bench. Up front, Rasmus Højlund leads the line, with support from Alejandro Garnacho and captain Bruno Fernandes.

The lineup has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some were surprised to see Dorgu starting and Diallo benched. However, most supporters believe Amorim’s choices reflect a smart, solid setup—balancing experience and youthful energy for such a crucial match.

Confirmed United XI: Onana; Lindelöf, Maguire, Yoro; Dorgu, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Garnacho; Højlund

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Amass, Fredricson, Kamason, Shaw, Eriksen, Mainoo, Mount, Amad, Mantato

