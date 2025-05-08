Amorim does not believe a Europa League final spot is secured after the match in Bilbao

Manchester United delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Athletic in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final. However, the English side’s head coach, Ruben Amorim, insists there’s no room for complacency.

Details: The Manchester United boss emphasized that the return leg at Old Trafford must start with the team forgetting about the 3-0 win in Bilbao. He stressed the need for his players to keep pushing for more goals if they want to return to the Basque Country’s capital—this time, for the final.

Quote: "If you look at our team, we can’t say today what will happen. In any league, there are sides capable of understanding how a match might unfold, and things can change quickly. We must treat this as just another game. I feel we need to score to advance to the next round. That’s the approach we’ll take. We’ll have to suffer a bit to reach the final, and we’re ready for that," Amorim stated.

Reminder: Previously, Manchester United’s head coach said that even winning the Europa League won’t salvage what has been a disastrous season for his side.