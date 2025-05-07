"This season was the worst in 40 years": Amorim admits that even a Europa League win won't save Manchester United

Manchester United is gearing up for their second UEFA Europa League clash against Athletic Bilbao. Despite a confident victory in the first leg, head coach Rúben Amorim has branded the season a failure.

Details: On the eve of the return semi-final, Amorim stated that even a potential Europa League triumph would not change the overall impression of the campaign, which he called the worst in the last 40 years.

Quote: "I still believe this season has been the worst in 40 years. We could become the worst United team in Premier League history with a Europa League title, but it won't change anything. This season has been a huge disappointment. Nothing will change that," said Amorim.

After 35 Premier League rounds, Manchester United sits 15th in the table with 39 points. In the first leg of the Europa League semi-final, the team defeated Athletic 3-0.

Reminder: Discontent with Manchester United's squad has long become the norm among Red Devils fans. The club's management is also prepared to take radical steps to renew the team.