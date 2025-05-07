RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "This season was the worst in 40 years": Amorim admits that even a Europa League win won't save Manchester United

"This season was the worst in 40 years": Amorim admits that even a Europa League win won't save Manchester United

Football news Today, 11:13
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
"This season was the worst in 40 years": Amorim admits that even a Europa League win won't save Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United is gearing up for their second UEFA Europa League clash against Athletic Bilbao. Despite a confident victory in the first leg, head coach Rúben Amorim has branded the season a failure.

Details: On the eve of the return semi-final, Amorim stated that even a potential Europa League triumph would not change the overall impression of the campaign, which he called the worst in the last 40 years.

Quote: "I still believe this season has been the worst in 40 years. We could become the worst United team in Premier League history with a Europa League title, but it won't change anything. This season has been a huge disappointment. Nothing will change that," said Amorim.

After 35 Premier League rounds, Manchester United sits 15th in the table with 39 points. In the first leg of the Europa League semi-final, the team defeated Athletic 3-0.

Reminder: Discontent with Manchester United's squad has long become the norm among Red Devils fans. The club's management is also prepared to take radical steps to renew the team.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 11:30 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news Today, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news Yesterday, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal Today, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
-
Estudiantes
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:54 Borussia Dortmund turned down Jadon Sancho. Chelsea still undecided Football news Today, 11:36 Europa League and Conference League semifinals: predictions and top tips, high-scoring action expected across all matches Football news Today, 11:30 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings Football news Today, 11:20 UEFA Champions League Final 2025: Venue, date and potential participants Football news Today, 11:13 "This season was the worst in 40 years": Amorim admits that even a Europa League win won't save Manchester United Basketball news Today, 10:50 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Motorsport News Today, 10:49 "I have a goal": Franco Colapinto releases emotional video ahead of imminent Alpine F1 debut Football news Today, 10:43 Scandal erupts ahead of Nedbank Cup final. 10,000 fans to lose tickets despite having paid for them Hockey news Today, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament Lifestyle Today, 10:14 “We are waiting”: Roma star Paulo Dybala admits he is ready for fatherhood
Sport Predictions
Football Today Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025 Football Today Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership Football Today Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tip for the May 8, 2025 game Football Today Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Pachuca vs América prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Tennis 08 may 2025 Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores