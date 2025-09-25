RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 27, 2025

Football news Today, 08:30
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 27, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/Masandawana

In the ninth-round fixture, Mamelodi Sundowns face Richards Bay, and here’s all the key information on where and when to watch the clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: what you need to know about the match

Mamelodi Sundowns have endured a shaky start to the new campaign, struggling for consistency. They’ve collected 18 points from their opening nine matches and currently sit second in the standings. However, most of their direct rivals have played fewer games, meaning Sundowns could be pushed down the table if others capitalize. In their last outing, the team suffered a 0-1 defeat to Golden Arrows—their first loss to that opponent since 2019.

Richards Bay also began the season poorly, losing three straight matches, but their recent run has been far steadier. They are unbeaten in their last five fixtures, recording two draws and three wins. With 11 points from eight games, they sit 11th in the table, only three points adrift of third place.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: when and where the match will take place

The ninth-round Betway Championship match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay will take place on Saturday, September 27, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 11:00

  • New York 14:00

  • Panama 14:00

  • Toronto 14:00

  • Port of Spain 15:00

  • London 19:00

  • Yaoundé 20:00

  • Abuja 20:00

  • Cape Town 21:00

  • New Delhi 23:30

  • Sydney 04:00

  • Kiribati 06:00

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: where to watch the match online

The Round 9 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

