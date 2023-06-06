Maldini was fired from AC Milan

Paolo Maldini and his assistant Ricky Massara are no longer with AC Milan.

The specialists were dismissed after a conflict with the club owner.

After the departure of Maldini and his assistant the club will undergo a transformation in the management structure of the club.

It should be noted that at AC Milan Paolo was in charge of transfers and contracts.

One of the reasons for the dismissal the media call the dispute between Maldini and the club's general director on the extension of the contract with Rafael Leão.